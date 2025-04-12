April 14 Holiday or not?

April 14, 2025, is an important date in India's calendar because it is the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the key drafter of the Indian Constitution. The day is a public holiday for many states in the country. If you're curious as to whether your school or college will be closed on April 14, the response is contingent upon the state you reside in.

States Declaring Holiday on April 14

The following states have announced April 14 as a public holiday due to Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Maharashtra

Gujarat (a few cities)

Other states might also declare local holidays or optional holidays.

April 14 is a government holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which implies that schools and colleges within these states will remain shut. However, the holiday status in other states may differ based on local government announcements.

Significance of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was a social justice warrior and advocate of equality. His contribution to Indian society is vast, and his legacy is still inspiring the citizens of the country. On April 14, several ceremonies and events will be organized to honor this great man.

If you are in a state where they celebrate the holiday, then a school or college day off should be in your cards. Optimize it by doing activities that encourage learning about Dr. Ambedkar's life and works.

