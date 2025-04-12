Who was Vanajeevi Ramaiah: The Padma Shri Awardee Who Planted Over 1 Crore Trees

Environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah, fondly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, April 12. A lifelong green crusader, he is credited with planting over one crore trees over the past six decades.

A native of Pallegudem village in Khammam rural mandal, Ramaiah was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017 for his extraordinary contributions to environmental conservation.

Such was his dedication to afforestation that he would often be seen wearing a board around his neck bearing the words ‘Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah’ — which translates to ‘Save Trees, For They Will Save You.’

A potter by profession, Ramaiah devoted his entire life to expanding the green cover, earning him the title ‘Man of Trees’.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu, A. Revanth Reddy, and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, several leaders expressed their condolences on the passing of the eco-warrior.

According to reports, Ramaiah complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam, where he was declared dead.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: “Daripalli Ramaiah Garu will be remembered as a champion of sustainability. He devoted his life to planting and protecting lakhs of trees. His tireless efforts reflected a deep love for nature and care for future generations. His work will keep motivating our youth in their quest to build a greener planet. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.”

Describing Ramaiah as an inspiration for generations to come, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on X: “The death of nature lover and prominent social activist, Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah Garu, has come as a great shock. His contribution to the protection of the environment is unforgettable. The service he rendered to the motherland by planting over one crore saplings is an inspiration to future generations. May the soul of Vanajeevi Ramaiah Garu rest in peace.”

Expressing shock over Daripalli Ramaiah’s demise, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Highlighting Ramaiah’s deep commitment to environmental conservation, he noted that Ramaiah had even added ‘Vanajeevi’ to his name as a reflection of his life's mission.