Telangana Inter Results 2025: Date, Time, How to check details!

Today, the Andhra Pradesh Government has released the intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results, and Telangana students and parents are curious about the TS Inter Results. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is preparing to declare the Intermediate exams 2025 results. The students who had appeared in the exams will be able to view their results on April 25 or 27. It has been assured by the officials of the board that all arrangements to declare the results are under finalization.

Exam Details

The Intermediate exams were held between March 5 and 25, 2025, at 1,532 exam centers in the state. 9,96,971 students wrote the exams. The exams were an important milestone in the lives of students, and the results will decide their future academic opportunities.

Evaluation Process

The evaluation process started on March 18 and was carried out in 19 centers of the state. About 60 lakh papers were examined, and marks were uploaded online. The final results will be announced after a two-level scrutiny process to ensure accuracy and fairness.

How to Check Results

Students can check their results on the official websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

To check their results, students will have to follow these steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on the "Results" tab.

Enter your hall ticket number and other mandatory details.

Submit the details to check your result.

Print your result for future use.

Passing Criteria and Grading System

The Intermediate exam's passing criteria and grading system are as follows:

Passing Marks: 35% in every subject

Grading:

A: 75% or more

B: 60-74%

C: 50-59%

D: 35-49%

Supplementary Exams

Unsuccessful candidates of the exams are entitled to sit for supplementary exams, possibly occurring during May-June 2025. Through the supplementary exams, candidates shall get another chance to obtain high marks and thus become eligible to attend institutions for higher studies.

Students Tips

Double-check your results with caution to see to it that the information matches.

Contact board authorities without delay in the event you come across inconsistencies in the provided data.

Plan your future academic opportunities based on your results.

Keep a hard copy of your result for future use.

Following these tips, students can maximize their results and plan their future academic opportunities accordingly.

