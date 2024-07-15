Watch: Rain Falls on Audience in Kalki Cinema Theatre Due To Heavy Pour in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, which led to the water leakage at PVR cinemas in Hyderabad Central. This water leakage disrupted the audience screening of the latest sensational cinema, Kalki 2898 AD, in the prominent Multiplex theatre.

According to the reports, the movie was paused during the water leakage, which created tension between the audience and the theatre staff. The audience questioned the staff's accountability for the poor management even though the staff expressed their safety concerns. They further queried how this incident could lead to a short circuit and other accidents.

Watch video:

Due to the heavy rain in #Panjagutta #Hyderabad , there is rain water in the #PVR cinema theater. The audience who came to watch the movie got into a fight with the theater owners as to who will be responsible if there is a short circuit and any untoward accident. #PVR#Rains pic.twitter.com/9uqNodQIUf — SHRA.1 JOURNALIST✍ (@shravanreporter) July 14, 2024

The audience thinks that heavy rainfall can leak water into the theatre, exposing the poor management. Given its location just across from the Panjagutta police station, it presents a public safety risk and ought to be notified immediately.



Some attendees contacted the theatre management, accusing them of incompetence and requesting clarification on safety protocols and accountability.

Adding fuel to the audience's anger, the management staff asked the angry viewers to leave the theatre, which led to someone calling Law Enforcement for assistance. On Sunday, many areas of Hyderabad experienced intense winds and unexpected rainfalls.

