Top OTT Movies This Weekend: Perusu, Court: State vs Nobody and Chhaava Now Streaming!

With the growing popularity of digital streaming, filmmakers are now choosing OTT platforms to reach wider and more diverse audiences. This week, four superhit films from different Indian languages have made their OTT debut, creating a buzz among movie lovers across the country. From intense thrillers to thought-provoking dramas and witty comedies, these films cater to varied tastes and promise a rich cinematic experience right from the comfort of your home.

Perusu – A Gripping Malayalam Thriller Now Multilingual

Among the standout releases is the Malayalam movie Perusu, which created a strong buzz for its intense storytelling and unique visual presentation. This thriller is now available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, breaking linguistic barriers and attracting a wider audience. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1/10, Perusu has become a must-watch for viewers who enjoy edge-of-the-seat suspense and emotionally charged plots.

Chhaava

Chhaava, the historical action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film received praise for its powerful performances and grand visuals. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava, the movie explores Sambhaji's bravery and battles against the Mughals. Don’t miss this epic tale now on OTT!

Court: State vs Nobody – A Telugu Legal Drama with a Message

Court: State vs Nobody, a powerful Telugu courtroom drama produced by Nani and starring Priyadarshi in the lead role, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Vamsi Krishna, the film explores flaws in the legal system and the emotional journey of an ordinary man seeking justice. With gripping narration and impactful dialogues, it’s a must-watch this weekend!

Pravinkoodu Shappu – A Malayalam Crime Thriller Turns Digital

Also joining the digital ranks is the Malayalam crime thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu, a film that earned critical praise during its theatrical run. With its gritty storyline and intense performances, the movie has now made its OTT debut on SonyLIV, garnering renewed interest from fans of the genre.

A Treat for Movie Buffs Across Languages

With these releases, the OTT landscape is turning into a vibrant hub of cinematic brilliance. Whether you enjoy thrillers, courtroom dramas, or dark comedies, there’s something for every kind of viewer. This recent wave of high-quality films on platforms like Netflix and SonyLIV promises a rewarding experience for cinephiles across India and beyond.