Lamborghini Car Costs 4 Crore, Owner Spends 46 Lakh for Fancy 0007 Number

An entrepreneur from Kochi, Kerala, Venu Gopalakrishnan, has made headlines after spending a staggering ₹46 lakh to secure the fancy registration number ‘KL 07 DG 0007’ for his brand-new Lamborghini Urus. This marks the highest amount ever paid for a vehicle registration number in Kerala.

Gopalakrishnan, the founder of IT company Litmus7, bought his Lamborghini Urus from a Bengaluru-based Lamborghini dealership. He later participated in an online auction conducted by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on April 7, under the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The auction began with a base booking fee of ₹25,000, attracting five bidders. With no upper cap and a minimum increment of ₹1,000, bidding escalated quickly. After a fierce contest, Gopalakrishnan placed the final winning bid of ₹45.99 lakh—rounded off to ₹46 lakh—securing the iconic number ‘0007’, likely inspired by James Bond.

The MVD confirmed that the number will officially be assigned once the full payment is completed. So far, only the initial booking fee has been deposited.

In the same auction, another number, ‘KL 07 DG 0001’, was sold for ₹25.52 lakh, surpassing Kerala’s previous record of ₹31 lakh for a fancy number.

The Lamborghini Urus, priced over ₹4 crore, is a luxury SUV powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 657 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It hits 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 300 km/h, making it a favorite among India’s elite.