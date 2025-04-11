Man Killed in Palnadu for Supporting YSRCP, Former MLA Pinnelli

Red Book Constitution, vendetta politics, stifling of dissent, and the creation of an atmosphere where fear thrives — all of this aptly describes how the TDP-led NDA has been ruling the roost in Andhra Pradesh.

The situation in Palnadu has remained grim since the election violence that rocked the region last year. Tensions have once again escalated following the murder of Harishchandra, a YSRCP supporter and follower of former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.

A native of Pasuvemula village in Macherla, Harishchandra had been residing in Telangana’s Nalgonda district with his family after the TDP came to power in the state, as he feared for his life.

Harishchandra’s wife and son have alleged that he was killed by TDP activists on April 3, when he visited his hometown to collect his pension.

The development comes close on the heels of another YSRCP activist’s murder in Ramagiri, Anantapur.

Nirmala revealed that TDP activists had been targeting Harishchandra because of his support for the YSRCP and former MLA Pinnelli. She said four families, who supported the TDP, attacked their house in Pasuvemula soon after the party’s election victory. Fearing for their lives, they went underground for a while. However, they were forced to return as their livelihood depended on it.

Upon their return, TDP activists allegedly attacked them again, this time destroying their chilli and paddy fields.

Harishchandra’s wife lamented that the police failed to help them despite repeated pleas. “When we approached the police, they outright denied us protection, stating, ‘How can we provide security to those who support the YSRCP?’ With nowhere to go, we decided to permanently move to Telangana.”

Now fearing for his own life, Murali, the son of the deceased, said, “I used to accompany my father to the village every month to collect his pension. This month, I couldn’t — and they killed him.”

The TDP, however, has denied all allegations, asserting that the murder was the result of a family dispute.

