Youth and girl brutally murdered in Bihar’s East Champaran

Patna, April 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident in Trilokwa village under Kesaria police station limits in the East Champaran district of Bihar, a youth and a girl were found brutally murdered inside a room late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar Paswan and Priya Kumari.

According to SDPO Satyendra Kumar Singh of Chakia range, the police have arrested one Aman Kumar Shah, who is believed to be the prime suspect and Priya Kumari’s brother.

“The accused allegedly attacked the victims with a hammer, inflicting fatal injuries to their heads,” Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against Shah for murder, and the bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“As soon as we received information about the incident, a team from Kesaria police station rushed to the spot. The bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside a room, with visible skull injuries,” the SDPO said.

He added that the investigation is being carried out from all angles. The police have also called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. The mobile phones of both victims have been recovered and sent for analysis. The accused is currently under interrogation.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a romantic relationship between Vikas and Priya may have been a motive in the case.

“Vikas received a call around 10 p.m. on Thursday. We advised him not to go, but he left. Around 1.30 a.m., we were informed that he was locked inside a room in Aman Kumar Shah’s house,” said Vikas’s mother.

She added that Priya and Vikas had been in regular contact and were reportedly in love.

According to initial accounts, the girl’s brother caught them in a compromising position and in a fit of rage, attacked both with an iron rod, killing them on the spot.

“Aman Kumar Shah has killed my son. We are demanding strict action against him and his family members,” Vikas’s mother said.

The district police are probing the case to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killings.

