IPL 2025: Will Delhi Capitals Play at Visakhapatnam Again this Season?

One of the teams that showed immense potential on paper this season and actually translated it into better results is Delhi Capitals. For long, DC has been waiting for a chance at glory in the Indian Premier League, and they have failed to deliver. While teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to establish strong fan bases, thanks to their star players, Delhi Capitals couldn't find one star to continue with.

They have always been one of the teams to lose existing players and buy new ones in the IPL auctions. But something clicked this season for them. They got the players they wanted. This season, they have successfully aligned their lineup, and the addition of Kevin Pietersen to the team provides an additional benefit. Kevin's experience inspires top players to perform when needed.

But, if there is one area where the Delhi Capitals need some push, it's in growing a loyal fanbase. Over the years, many star players have joined and played for the franchise. However, the lack of a consistent star player has hindered the team's ability to cultivate a loyal fanbase. That was taken care of to some extent when the franchise owner, Grandhi Kiran Kumar, son of GMR head and businessman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, fought and made sure that Delhi Capitals played a few of their matches in Visakhapatnam.

There is an emotional reason behind Kiran Kumar choosing Vizag as an alternate venue for Delhi Capitals. His father, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, hails from a small town near Vizag named Rajam, and he wants DC to have that connection with Telugu cricket fans. That was the reason why the team played a few matches every year at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Even the fans responded with such emotion, packing the entire stadium and showing their unwavering support for the Delhi team. The Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in both their matches, leaving a lasting impression on the Vizag fans.

However, the big question remains: Will the Delhi Capitals team play again at Vizag this season? Sadly, the answer is no; the deal was to play two games in the coastal city this season. The team has now gone back to Delhi and made Feroz Shah Kotla their home ground.

Overall, it was a memorable experience for Delhi Capitals and its fans.