Trisha tells trolls: Really feel terrible for you guys!

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Trisha has hit back at those trolling her on social media, saying, she really felt “terrible” for such trolls and the people they lived with or were surrounded by.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress put out a story in which she came down with a strong response to those trolling her on social media.

She wrote, “Shabaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day?

“Really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all really!”

Trisha’s post comes in the wake of her film with actor Ajith Kumar ‘Good Bad Ugly’ releasing on Thursday. While the film, which has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has opened to good reviews, Trisha’s performance in the film has evoked a mixed response.

Several people have praised her performance in the film, while some have been claiming that her performance in the film was not upto the mark.

Meanwhile, box office tracking website Sacnilk.com reported that the film roughly had a net collection of around Rs 29.35 crores in India on its first day.

The film, which is being loved by fans of actor Ajith Kumar, has music by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash.

Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

The film, which features Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, also has a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

