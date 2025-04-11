Double Stroke to Mythri after Pushpa 2: Good Bad Ugly and Jatt Get Negative Reviews

Mythri Movie Makers have emerged as one of the biggest production houses in the Telugu film industry ever since their debut. They have a fantastic success rate, and by trusting filmmakers like Koratala Siva and Sukumar, they soon turned into a go-to production house for top Tollywood stars. Almost every single Telugu film star has worked with them, and some of them have worked multiple times.

No one anticipated that Mythri's announcement of Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Sukumar would transform the lives of all those involved in the project. What started off as a Telugu commercial film soon turned into a pan-Indian blockbuster, thanks to Rajamouli's confidence in the movie. Pushpa Raj connected with audiences up North, and they lapped up the movie. The same craze exploded with Pushpa-2, and this time, it was even bigger.

The collections from the film were bigger than ever, and it emerged as one of the top-grossing films in the Hindi market, crossing the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree-2. After Pushpa-2's enormous success, the producers were so thrilled that they started executing their plans to expand into other industries.

Both Tamil and Hindi are big markets with many stars. If reports are accurate, Mythri has secured dates with several prominent stars from both industries and is preparing to produce blockbuster films similar to Pushpa and Pushpa-2. Both Jatt and Good Bad Ugly were an attempt from the production house to see and gauge Tamil and Hindi markets.

From the looks of it, Mythri might incur losses with both these projects. Even though Good Bad Ugly started off on a giant note, it will most likely go downhill after the weekend considering how it's purely a fan-service film. Furthermore, the lack of promotions for the movie, especially in the Telugu states, has hurt the film badly. Right now, the Telugu version of Good Bad Ugly is barely generating any interest among audiences, and the trend will be the same in the coming days as well.

Jatt, on the other hand, opened up to decent reviews, but audiences felt that the second half turned out to be really flat and unengaging. Even though Gopichand Malineni gave Sunny Deol his second-highest opening day, it will indeed be fascinating to see if Hindi audiences actually turn up and encourage this movie over the weekend.

Overall, the situation presented a challenge for Mythri Movie Makers, as they aim to sustain their success with Pushpa-2, and they will need to depend on their Telugu releases to generate significant revenue.