Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to Start Filming in June?

After conquering both Tollywood and Bollywood, superstar Prabhas is all set to thrill audiences once again with his upcoming high-octane film Spirit. Having risen to pan-India stardom through the iconic Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has consistently chosen ambitious, big-budget projects that push cinematic boundaries — from Saaho and Radhe Shyam to Adipurush, Salaar, and the much-awaited sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.

Now, the buzz is all about Spirit — a project that brings together Prabhas and blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the very first time. Vanga, best known for his intense storytelling in Arjun Reddy and Animal, is teaming up with Prabhas for a gritty police action drama that promises to be both powerful and genre-defining.

According to reports swirling on social media, the film wrapped its pre-production phase in Mexico and is set to begin regular shooting from June. This update has sent fans into a frenzy, heightening anticipation for what's being dubbed one of the most awaited collaborations in Indian cinema.

In Spirit, Prabhas will be seen in an entirely new light — stepping into the role of a cop for the first time in his career. Known for his action-packed and romantic roles, this police avatar marks a significant shift for the actor and is expected to bring a fresh intensity to the screen. While details of his character remain tightly under wraps, the mystery only adds to the growing excitement.

More information about the film’s ensemble cast, technical crew, and storyline is expected to be unveiled soon, and fans can hardly wait.

With Spirit, Prabhas is not just donning the uniform — he’s gearing up to redefine action cinema in India.