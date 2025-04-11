Why Jyotiba Phule is Called Mahatma?

Jyotiba Phule, a visionary social reformer, was conferred the title of Mahatma on May 11, 1888, by Vithalrao Krishnaji Vadekar, a well-known Maharashtrian social activist. This respectful Sanskrit epithet, which means "great-souled" or "venerable," denotes Phule's immense influence on Indian society.

Early Life and Influences

Born in 1827 in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Phule's childhood was characterized by exposure to social injustice. His mother, Chimnabai, died young, and his father, Govindrao, a vegetable seller, did not encourage his studies at first. A family friend saw Phule's potential and convinced his father to allow him to go to Scottish Mission High School in Pune.

Challenges to the Caste System

Phule's own experiences of caste discrimination, especially one at a friend's wedding, deeply influenced his perception of social injustice. He became a vocal critic of the caste system, promoting equality and justice. His writings, such as the book "Gulamgiri" (Slavery), criticized the caste system and promoted the emancipation of oppressed communities.

Empowerment through Education

Phule thought that education was central to empowering people and ending social oppression. He founded:

First Girls' School in India: Established in 1848 with his wife, Savitribai Phule, this school overcame conventional gender roles and advocated for women's empowerment.

Schools for Marginalized Groups: Phule took his education initiative to Dalits and other lower castes, conventionally denied education.

Night Schools: He set up night schools for working-class people, encouraging education as well as their occupations.

Social Reforms and Legacy

Phule's initiatives in Indian society were revolutionary. He:

Established Satyashodhak Samaj: This society, formed in 1873, advocated social equality, countered oppression, and encouraged women's rights and education.

Favored Widow Remarriage: Phule was in support of widow remarriage and opposed coercive norms, bringing about dignity and autonomy for widows.

Inspired Subsequent Movements: His efforts inspired iconic leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the framer of the Indian Constitution.

Phule's untiring work in social reform, education, and upholding the rights of the downtrodden made him earn the title of Mahatma, which symbolized his great soul and devotion to achieving a more equitable and just society.

