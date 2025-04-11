My music is a character in the film, says music director Thaman on his pulsating score for ‘Jaat’

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Music director Thaman, whose pulsating score in Sunny Deol’s just released ‘Jaat’ has come in for as much praise as the fantastic performances of the film’s cast, says that he treated the background score as not just music but as another character in the film.

If Sunny Deol’s fists are the fire in 'Jaat', then S Thaman’s background score is the storm that fuels the inferno.

From the very first frame, it’s clear — this isn’t just music layered beneath action. It’s the invisible force that drives the drama and heightens the stakes.

The slow-motion entries, power-packed dialogues, and every tension-filled face-off is elevated by Thaman’s instinctive grasp of rhythm and mood. More than accompaniment, the score commands attention, shaping the atmosphere with an intensity that refuses to go unnoticed.

Speaking about his work in the film, Thaman says, “I didn’t want the music in ‘Jaat’ to just follow the visuals — I wanted it to charge with them, to set the emotional tempo of every scene. This isn’t just a background score, it’s a character in the film.”

The music director, who is as renowned for his mellifluous numbers as he is for his pulsating background scores, added, “

The thump of the dhol, the synth stab, and even the silences were all carefully crafted to echo the rage, pride, and raw energy of the Jaat spirit. I'm grateful that listeners loved the rural textures with modern aggression and chaotic patterns. The goal was to make audiences feel like the music was punching through the screen along with Sunny sir.”

Directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, the film features actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra along with Sunny Deol.

The film has cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and editing by Navin Nooli.

