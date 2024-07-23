Czech Colony in Hyderabad's Sanath Nagar was the scene of a tragedy on Monday, as three members of a family were found dead in their bathroom. R Venkatesh (59), his wife Madhavi (52), and their son Harikrishna (25) succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The deadly gas, which is colorless, tasteless, and odorless, is suspected to have leaked from a gas-based heater. The victims were believed to have inhaled the toxic fumes, rendering them unconscious within five minutes.

What are others saying? There is a view that instant death from CO is possible. "If CO is the reason, it is believable. Maybe first a member of the family fell unconscious and then next went in and fell unconscious and then a third member. They can face instant death. You need to investigate the manufacturer of the device," a Netizen commented.

"Such deaths are quite common in elderly people in cooler regions where the heating systems are coal or wood-based. CO is deadly when inhaled for substantial periods. The only way to avoid such tragedies is to ventilate. Seems the bathroom is poorly ventilated," a social media user wrote.