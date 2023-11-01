Delhi air quality continues to remain 'very poor'

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 336 on Wednesday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Dhirpur with PM 2.5 was at 380 under a 'very poor' category. In Pusa and Delhi University the AQI recorded PM 2.5 at 311 and 391 in the 'very poor' category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 317 in the 'very poor' category and the PM 10 stood at 219 also in the 'poor' category.

At IIT Delhi station the PM 2.5 was at 329, a 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 188, in the 'moderate' category.

The Air Quality Index at the city's Mathura Road fell under the 'poor' category with PM 2.5 at 286 and PM 10 concentration at 362 in 'very poor ' category.

According to the forecast from the SAFAR, the air quality of the city will on Thursday deteriorate further to the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 reaching 342 and the PM 10 concentration to be at 286 in 'poor' category.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 357 and the PM 10 concentration at 391 both were under the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 323 under 'poor' category and the PM 10 concentration of 191 in 'moderate' category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius with clear skies on Wednesday.On Tuesday the maximum temperature had reached 32.2 degree Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was recorded at 85 per cent.

