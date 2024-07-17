Shocking Update in Hyd Drugs Case: Peddler Nikhil in Touch with DJs of 7 Pubs!

On Monday, Police arrested five drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals carrying 199 carrying cocaine.

Police found out about the connections between Nikhil, a drug addict from the 11 arrested consumers, and DJs from seven pubs. In a rid, Police caught five drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, carrying 199 grams of cocaine. Among 13, five were arrested for consuming drugs, and reports say that Nikhil supplies drugs to the DJs of seven pubs in the city. Hyderabad Police started their investigation into the case to identify more peddlers and consumers in the city.

Police are determined to find the consumers and the dealers by investigating the Nukhil's connected DJs and others.

