Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu's Judicial Custody Ends

Beleaguered YouTuber Praneet Hanumanthu, who was arrested for making obscene comments during an online discussion, about a father and daughter reel and for possession of marijuana, concluded his police custody on Monday. With court approval, TG Cyber Security Bureau officials questioned Praneet for three days starting Saturday.

They investigated how long he has been creating videos on YouTube, if he has made any controversial comments in the past, who participates with him in such online discussions, and which social media platforms are used for these discussions.

Blood tests confirmed Praneet Hanumanthu's marijuana use, prompting further inquiries into how long he has been using it, his sources, whether he uses other drugs, and if these habits contribute to the obscene discussions. Following the investigation, TGCSB officials transferred Praneet Hanumanthu back to Chanchalguda Jail.