WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Check Exam Date, Time, and Center Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will be releasing the WBJEE 2025 exam admit cards today, April 17. Students registered for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in after they are released.

How to Download WBJEE 2025 Admit Card

To download the admit card, the students must do the following:

Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in .

. Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Admit Card" link on the home page.

Enter their application number and password.

Click "Submit" to view the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Important Details on WBJEE Admit Card 2025

The admit card will have all important details like the name and date of birth of the candidate, date and time of examination, and address of the examination centre, along with important instructions for the exam day. The candidates are instructed to maintain their admit cards properly, as spoiled or defaced hall tickets can result in disqualification.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Schedule

The WBJEE 2025 exam will be held on April 27, 2025. The examination will be in two papers:

Mathematics (Paper-I): 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Physics and Chemistry (Paper-II): 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

WBJEE 2025 Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme

The test will include three categories:

Category 1: Every question is worth 1 mark with a negative mark of 1/4th mark for an incorrect answer.

Category 2: Every question is worth 2 marks, with a loss of 1/2 mark for an incorrect answer.

Category 3: Every question is worth 2 marks, without any negative marks.

The test will examine candidates' mathematics, physics, and chemistry knowledge, and will be applied for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture by participating institutions in West Bengal.

Preparation Tips

The candidates are encouraged to read the instructions on the admit card thoroughly and study thoroughly for the exam. They are advised to download and print their admit cards in advance and carry them to the exam centre on the day of the exam. By adhering to these tips and remaining attentive, the candidates can have a smooth and successful examination process.

