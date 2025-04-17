Champions League: Arsenal oust holders Madrid to qualify for semis after 16 years

Madrid, April 17 (IANS) Arsenal completed a 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid to end their 16-year wait for a Champions League semifinal appearance, setting up a match against high-flying French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Bukayo Saka missed an early penalty that would have handed us a virtually unassailable four-goal aggregate lead, but he redeemed himself on 65 minutes by finishing off a fine move to make it 4-0 on aggregate.

Two minutes later Vinicius Jr pounced on some defensive hesitation to get one back, but in second half stoppage time Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to win the game as we became the first English side to win twice at the Bernabeu and stretch our unbeaten European run to eight matches - our longest run since reaching the final in 2006.

The Gunners were off to a flying start as Saka flashed a shot wide after Jurrien Timber won the ball back well on the edge of the Madrid box, before the winger forced Thibaut Courtois into a decent save with a similar effort from 20 yards.

From the resulting corner on 10 minutes, he was given a huge opportunity to virtually put the tie to bed when the VAR spotted Raul Ascencio pulling back Mikel Merino as the ball was delivered into the box, and a penalty was awarded. Saka stepped up to take it, but saw his paneka attempt flicked away by Courtois.

The holders made David Raya make a save when Vinícius Júnior curled a strike into the goalkeeper's arms but Arsenal's continuing comfort level tempted Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti to enact a triple substitution, including the introduction of 18-year-old striker Endrick.

Four minutes later, Arsenal had their fourth goal of the tie and Saka a measure of redemption courtesy of a slick move started by the forward, who set off inside the penalty area to collect Mikel Merino's pass and chip a composed finish beyond Courtois following a beautiful exchange between Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

The hosts replied swiftly, Vinícius Júnior winning possession from William Saliba on the edge of the penalty area and hooking the ball past Raya, but Arsenal were rarely troubled during the closing stages, with Rice orchestrating play in midfield and Odegaard stinging Courtois' palms during added time.

Their triumph finished with a flourish, Martinelli finding the far corner of the net with a side-footed finish after Merino sent the forward clear as part of a rapid counterattack.

