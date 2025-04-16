Punjab Board 10th Result 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, is preparing to announce the 10th Class board exam result 2025. The board had organized the exams from March 10 to April 4, 2025, and students are impatiently waiting for their results. Going by last year's trend, the PSEB 10th Result 2025 is going to be announced between April and May.

When to Expect the Results?

In 2024, the Class 10th result was released by the PSEB on April 18, whereas in 2023, the announcement was made on May 26. Following this pattern, students can anticipate the PSEB 10th Result 2025 to be released anytime between late April and May 2025. The board, however, has not yet released the official date and time of the result.

How to View the PSEB Class 10th Result 2025?

The Punjab 10th board result 2025 will be made available in an online format. Candidates who have taken the examinations can view their Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in. Here's how to view the result:

Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'Results' link on the home page

Click the PSEB Class 10th Result 2025 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth as mentioned

Click on the Submit button to see your result

Download and take a printout for future reference

Alternate Way to See the Result

For those who want a more easy way, the Punjab board offers an SMS facility to see the result. To receive the result through SMS:

Compose a text message: PB10 (space) roll number

Send it to 5676750

Get your result directly on your mobile phone

As the date of result declaration draws near, students should remain calm and be ready to view their results the moment they are declared. It's crucial to keep all the relevant details, including roll number and date of birth, handy in order to view the result online.

By adhering to these rules, students are able to effortlessly verify their PSEB Class 10th Result 2025 and continue with their educational journey.

Also read: Odisha School Summer Holidays 2025: Dates, Reopen Schedule and More