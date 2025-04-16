Tamannah's Odela 2: US Premieres Affected, CG Work Still Not Completed

The buzz around Odela 2 is growing louder, but it looks like fans in the US may have to wait a bit longer to catch the film on the big screen. According to sources, last-minute CG (computer graphics) work is still underway and the final content hasn’t been locked yet. As a result, the overseas content dispatch has been delayed, which could potentially impact the scheduled US premieres.

Odela 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Odela Railway Station, which received praise for its rooted storytelling and gripping narrative. Set against the culturally rich backdrop of Odela village, the film blends mystery, suspense, and folklore, promising an intense cinematic experience.

Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi, the film features a strong ensemble cast and has generated solid pre-release buzz, especially after its teaser dropped recently. The makers have been pushing hard to meet deadlines, but the extensive CG work required for a few crucial sequences is reportedly taking longer than expected.

While the team is racing against time, fans are hopeful that the film will arrive soon in theatres, both in India and overseas, with the quality intact.