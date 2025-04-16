Odisha School Summer Holidays 2025: Dates, Reopen Schedule and More

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has made public the 2025-26 annual academic calendar, indicating school holiday schedules. As per the calendar, summer holidays for all classes will begin on May 6, 2025, and schools will open again on June 20, 2025. This indicates that students can enjoy a 45-day holiday during the summer holidays, giving them sufficient time to relax, recharge, and indulge in other activities during the hot summer season.

The summer breaks are a well-deserved break for students who have been laboring hard throughout the school year. The holidays provide them with the opportunity to step back, relax, and refresh their minds and bodies. Most students will take this chance to engage in their hobbies, spend time with family and friends, and explore new hobbies.

The university calendar comprises 82 holidays in total, including 52 Sundays and other significant breaks. The puja holidays have been planned from September 29 to October 7, and Christmas or Winter holidays will be December 23 to 31. These holidays are important for the students to have some time off from their studies and relax before they enter into the next stage of learning.

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has made sure that the academic calendar is properly planned with a proper mix of working days and holidays. The calendar contains 231 working days, which is adequate for students to complete the syllabus and prepare for examinations. The department's initiative to give a structured academic calendar will enable students, teachers, and parents to plan their schedule effectively.

Teachers have to report two days prior to their respective schools in order to prepare necessary things before the schools open after the summer break. This will allow them to prepare the classrooms, get the teaching materials ready, and prepare their lessons for the upcoming academic year.

When summer holidays are around the corner, students can prepare their activities and maximise their vacation. Parents may also take the time to spend quality time with their children, do activities that foster learning and development, and prepare them for the upcoming school session.

In short, the summer holidays are a welcome respite for Odisha students. The academic calendar is properly planned, and the holidays are strategically placed to give the students sufficient time to relax and rejuvenate. With the summer holidays looming near, students can expect a festive break and a rejuvenated start to the new academic session.

