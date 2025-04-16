Animal Actor Bobby Deol Buys Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two

After turning heads with his fierce roles in Animal and Class of '83, Bobby Deol is now grabbing attention off-screen — this time with a jaw-dropping new ride.

Already the proud owner of a Range Rover Autobiography, Bobby has now upped the ante with the newly launched Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, a high-octane luxury SUV priced upwards of ₹2.95 crore in India.

This performance-driven machine is the second-gen model in Land Rover’s SV (Special Vehicle) lineup, boasting bespoke customization and serious muscle under the hood. Among its limited-edition finishes — including Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin — Bobby reportedly went for the head-turning Blue Nebula Matte variant.

What makes this SUV such a powerhouse? A 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine pushing out a staggering 626 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it blazes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and tops out at 290 kmph, making it the fastest Range Rover ever sold in India.

This beast doesn’t just perform — it looks the part too. Bobby’s SV Edition Two is decked out with a Satin Forged Carbon exterior package, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet, 23-inch forged alloy wheels, and custom Blue Nebula brake calipers to match the paint job.

While the exact interior spec remains under wraps, it's likely he opted for SV Performance seats wrapped in premium Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather — just one of many luxurious options available in this ultra-customizable SUV.

With this stunning addition to his collection, Bobby Deol clearly has a thing for luxury with an edge — and this ride delivers both in spades.