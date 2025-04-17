Gold Prices Today, April 17: Rates Surge to Rs 98,100 Per 10 Grams – Record-Breaking

Gold prices have surged to a new record high once again. On Wednesday, the price of 10 grams of 99.9% pure gold in the Delhi market increased by ₹1,650, reaching ₹98,100, surpassing the previous peak of ₹96,450. The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to drive the rise in gold prices.

In a noteworthy move, gold prices spiked by ₹6,250 per 10 grams on April 11. Year-to-date, gold has seen a remarkable rally of 23.56%. Compared to the January 1 price of ₹79,390, gold has gained ₹18,710 per 10 grams.

Silver has also experienced significant growth, with its price rising by ₹1,900 per kilogram to hit ₹99,400.

“Gold has once again experienced a powerful rally, reaching ₹95,000 on MCX, signaling strong demand for safe-haven assets,” stated Jatin Trivedi, Vice President of Commodity Research at LKP Securities.

He further emphasized that as long as geopolitical tensions and the ongoing U.S.-China tariff disputes persist, gold could continue its upward trajectory.

On the international front, gold prices increased by $105 per ounce, reaching a record-breaking high of $3,349 per ounce.