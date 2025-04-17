JEE Main 2025 Results: Date, Time, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 results shortly on its official website, with candidates eagerly awaiting their scorecards. The results will be published on jeemain.nta.nic.in, where students can log in using their application number and password to access their scorecards in PDF format.

The JEE Main 2025 exams were conducted in multiple shifts from April 2 to April 9, across various Indian cities and 15 international locations. Following the conclusion of the exams, the provisional answer key was released on April 11, allowing candidates to raise objections until April 13, by paying Rs 200 per question.

Now, the final answer key—which is non-challengeable—is expected to be released soon, alongside the official result. This final key will determine the candidates' scores and eligibility for further rounds, including JEE Advanced and admissions to prestigious engineering colleges.

To check their results, students should:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Result’ link

Log in using application number and password

View and download their scorecard

Save it for future reference

In addition to the official JEE site, results will also be available on nta.ac.in and examinationservices.com.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for real-time updates. The scorecard is an essential document for counseling and college admission processes, so it’s important to download and secure a copy immediately after release.