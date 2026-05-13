NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: 22 Lakh Students Demand Justice

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has triggered one of the biggest examination controversies in recent years, leaving over 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country in uncertainty. The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially scrapped the May 3 examination following serious allegations of a large-scale paper leak linked to a circulated “guess paper” that reportedly matched several questions from the actual test.

The Centre ordered a CBI probe after inputs from central agencies suggested that the integrity of the examination process may have been compromised. The development has sparked outrage among students and parents, while legal and political scrutiny over the conduct of the country’s biggest medical entrance exam continues to intensify.

The controversy first surfaced in Rajasthan, where investigators reportedly recovered a handwritten “guess paper” that allegedly contained a significant number of questions matching the actual NEET UG 2026 paper. As the probe widened, officials claimed that nearly 140 questions were under scanner for possible overlap with the leaked material.

Authorities believe the alleged leak network may have operated across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala and Delhi. Investigators are also probing claims that the paper was sold for massive sums through a wider organised racket.

According to initial findings, two brothers from Rajasthan’s Jamwa Ramgarh allegedly purchased the leaked paper from a doctor in Gurugram nearly a week before the examination. The paper was then reportedly circulated through a network involving middlemen and counselling agents before reaching students preparing for the exam.

The NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will now be re-conducted on fresh dates, which are expected to be announced soon. Officials clarified that students will not have to register again for the examination. Existing applications will remain valid, and no additional examination fee will be charged for the re-test.

Fresh admit cards will be issued before the re-examination, while previously paid fees may either be adjusted or refunded, according to officials.

Although the revised schedule has not yet been announced, sources indicate that the re-exam is likely to be conducted after the completion of ongoing CUET examinations to avoid clashes involving candidates appearing for both entrance tests.

Meanwhile, the issue has reached the Supreme Court, where multiple petitions seeking a re-examination under stricter monitoring are being heard. Legal experts say affected students may also file PILs and writ petitions demanding accountability and transparency in the examination process.

The controversy has also raised concerns over the mental health impact on lakhs of aspirants. Psychiatrist Samir Parikh urged students not to view the cancellation as a personal failure and advised them to remain calm and focused during the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam.

As the CBI probe expands and more arrests are expected, students and parents are now anxiously waiting for the official re-exam schedule and further updates from the NTA regarding the fresh conduct of NEET UG 2026.