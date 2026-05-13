Pooja Hegde Set to Reunite With Allu Arjun in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next?

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming big-budget film Raaka, directed by Atlee. Even before completing this project, the actor has already lined up another exciting movie with popular Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is tentatively being referred to as #AA23.

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, actress Pooja Hegde is being considered for the female lead role in the movie. If finalized, this will mark another reunion for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde after their successful films Duvvada Jagannadham and the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Sources say the pre-production work for the project is currently in progress. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly focusing on the script, action episodes, and overall planning before the film officially begins shooting.

The movie is expected to go on floors after Allu Arjun completes the shooting of Raaka. Leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the prestigious project.

Meanwhile, popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the soundtrack and background score, which has already increased excitement among fans.

With the combination of Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Anirudh Ravichander, expectations for #AA23 are already sky-high among movie lovers.