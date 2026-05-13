Wedding Dates in 2026

Families planning weddings and other auspicious ceremonies will have to pause their celebrations for more than a month as the Adhika Jyeshtha Masam period begins from May 18. According to traditional beliefs followed in many Telugu states, marriages and major ceremonies are generally avoided during this period.

After witnessing a busy wedding season since February, thousands of couples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tied the knot in recent months. With the upcoming 36-day gap in muhurthams, families are rushing to complete weddings before the break starts.

May 13 is being considered one of the final auspicious wedding dates before the pause begins. Temples and wedding venues, especially Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Dwaraka Tirumala, are expected to witness huge crowds as many families have scheduled marriage ceremonies on the same day.

The temporary halt in auspicious events will also impact people who rely on the wedding industry for income. Priests, flower decorators, shamiana workers, caterers, musicians, lighting staff, and event organizers are likely to face a slowdown in work during the 36-day period.

Religious experts state that weddings, housewarming ceremonies, property registrations, and new business openings are generally not performed during Adhika Jyeshtha Masam. Families who have already fixed marriage plans during this period may have to postpone their events until favorable dates return.

Auspicious wedding muhurthams will once again begin from June 19, after which the wedding season is expected to resume in full swing.