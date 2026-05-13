CBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Direct Link to Check Here

Students across India are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, which is expected to be declared shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Based on previous years’ trends, the board is likely to release the results around the second or third week of May.

In both 2024 and 2025, CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13, leading to speculation that the results could be published around the same period this year as well. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration.

More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the examinations are currently waiting for their marksheets and scorecards. Excitement among students increased after platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG recently displayed “Coming Soon” notifications related to the CBSE Class 12 results.

Officials have advised students to regularly monitor official websites and keep their login credentials ready, as the results may be announced without prior notice.

Official Websites and Apps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once the results are released, students can access their marks through several official platforms.

Official Websites

www.cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Mobile Applications

DigiLocker

UMANG App

Other Result Access Methods

SMS services

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

These multiple platforms are expected to help reduce server load and ensure smooth access for students on the result day.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to check and download their scorecards online:

Visit the official results portal.

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Submit the required details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and April 10, after which the evaluation process began across various centers.

Students are advised to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on trusted CBSE platforms for accurate updates regarding the result announcement.

Also read: Kerala Class 10 Result 2026 on May 15? Check here