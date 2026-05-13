Gold, Silver Prices Surge Today, May 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

May 13, 2026, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a massive jump on May 13, 2026, after the Central government increased the import duty on precious metals from 6% to 15%. Due to this sudden hike, gold prices crossed record levels, while silver prices moved above ₹3 lakh per kilogram in futures trading.

According to market experts, the import duty increase has directly pushed bullion prices higher in the domestic market. MCX gold prices surged by more than ₹11,000, while silver prices jumped nearly ₹22,000 in a single day.

The rise in prices has impacted jewellery buyers across India, especially ahead of the wedding and festive season. Retail buyers are now seeing much higher rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold in all major cities. Silver prices also remain at historic highs due to strong global demand and rising import costs.

Experts say the government’s decision was mainly taken to reduce gold imports and protect India’s foreign exchange reserves amid global economic uncertainty and rising oil prices.

Gold Prices Today, May 13, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,63,270
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,49,600

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,63,050
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,49,400

Chennai

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,64,500
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,50,800

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,64,290
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,50,600

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,64,170
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,50,500

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,63,840
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,49,900

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold — ₹1,64,100
  • 22K Gold — ₹1,50,300

Silver Prices Today, May 13, 2026:

Delhi

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,77,710

Mumbai

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,78,190

Chennai

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,79,000

Hyderabad

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,78,630

Bengaluru

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,78,410

Kolkata

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,77,820

Vijayawada

  • Silver Rate — ₹2,90,100

Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices
Silver prices
Gold and Silver Prices
gold prices today
Silver prices today
Gold and Silver Prices Today
Advertisement
Back to Top