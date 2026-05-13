Gold, Silver Prices Surge Today, May 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a massive jump on May 13, 2026, after the Central government increased the import duty on precious metals from 6% to 15%. Due to this sudden hike, gold prices crossed record levels, while silver prices moved above ₹3 lakh per kilogram in futures trading.
According to market experts, the import duty increase has directly pushed bullion prices higher in the domestic market. MCX gold prices surged by more than ₹11,000, while silver prices jumped nearly ₹22,000 in a single day.
The rise in prices has impacted jewellery buyers across India, especially ahead of the wedding and festive season. Retail buyers are now seeing much higher rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold in all major cities. Silver prices also remain at historic highs due to strong global demand and rising import costs.
Experts say the government’s decision was mainly taken to reduce gold imports and protect India’s foreign exchange reserves amid global economic uncertainty and rising oil prices.
Gold Prices Today, May 13, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold — ₹1,63,270
- 22K Gold — ₹1,49,600
Mumbai
- 24K Gold — ₹1,63,050
- 22K Gold — ₹1,49,400
Chennai
- 24K Gold — ₹1,64,500
- 22K Gold — ₹1,50,800
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold — ₹1,64,290
- 22K Gold — ₹1,50,600
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold — ₹1,64,170
- 22K Gold — ₹1,50,500
Kolkata
- 24K Gold — ₹1,63,840
- 22K Gold — ₹1,49,900
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold — ₹1,64,100
- 22K Gold — ₹1,50,300
Silver Prices Today, May 13, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver Rate — ₹2,77,710
Mumbai
- Silver Rate — ₹2,78,190
Chennai
- Silver Rate — ₹2,79,000
Hyderabad
- Silver Rate — ₹2,78,630
Bengaluru
- Silver Rate — ₹2,78,410
Kolkata
- Silver Rate — ₹2,77,820
Vijayawada
- Silver Rate — ₹2,90,100