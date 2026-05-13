Gold, Silver Prices Surge Today, May 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a massive jump on May 13, 2026, after the Central government increased the import duty on precious metals from 6% to 15%. Due to this sudden hike, gold prices crossed record levels, while silver prices moved above ₹3 lakh per kilogram in futures trading.

According to market experts, the import duty increase has directly pushed bullion prices higher in the domestic market. MCX gold prices surged by more than ₹11,000, while silver prices jumped nearly ₹22,000 in a single day.

The rise in prices has impacted jewellery buyers across India, especially ahead of the wedding and festive season. Retail buyers are now seeing much higher rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold in all major cities. Silver prices also remain at historic highs due to strong global demand and rising import costs.

Experts say the government’s decision was mainly taken to reduce gold imports and protect India’s foreign exchange reserves amid global economic uncertainty and rising oil prices.

Gold Prices Today, May 13, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold — ₹1,63,270

22K Gold — ₹1,49,600

Mumbai

24K Gold — ₹1,63,050

22K Gold — ₹1,49,400

Chennai

24K Gold — ₹1,64,500

22K Gold — ₹1,50,800

Hyderabad

24K Gold — ₹1,64,290

22K Gold — ₹1,50,600

Bengaluru

24K Gold — ₹1,64,170

22K Gold — ₹1,50,500

Kolkata

24K Gold — ₹1,63,840

22K Gold — ₹1,49,900

Vijayawada

24K Gold — ₹1,64,100

22K Gold — ₹1,50,300

Silver Prices Today, May 13, 2026:

Delhi

Silver Rate — ₹2,77,710

Mumbai

Silver Rate — ₹2,78,190

Chennai

Silver Rate — ₹2,79,000

Hyderabad

Silver Rate — ₹2,78,630

Bengaluru

Silver Rate — ₹2,78,410

Kolkata

Silver Rate — ₹2,77,820

Vijayawada