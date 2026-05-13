Ram Charan’s Peddi Crosses USD 250K in North America

The advance bookings for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi have started on a strong note in North America. The sports action drama has already crossed the $250K mark from premiere show bookings, creating solid buzz among fans overseas.

Trade circles believe the bookings will increase further once the film’s promotional campaign begins in full swing. The makers are reportedly planning a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai, which is expected to attract huge attention from movie lovers and media.

After the trailer launch, the team is also preparing for a musical event in Bhopal to promote the film on a larger scale. With these back-to-back promotional events, expectations are high that the advance sales will grow rapidly in the coming days.

The film is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas under the banner of producer Venkata Satish Kilaru. Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman is composing the music for the movie, adding more excitement among fans.

Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, and the film is already generating good hype ahead of its release.