From Kesari 2 to Odela 2: Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week.

Owing to the IPL, the buzz around movies has considerably come down, as people are pleased watching matches once they reach home from work. This is why some big movies aren't released during the cricket summer in India. However, there is still excellent content for people to watch on the big screen.

Let's take a look at some of the movies that are releasing this week.

The Bhootnii:

Starring Sanjay Dutt, this film is all set to hit the theaters on April 18th. This release is a horror-comedy movie directed by Siddhant Sachdev, where the Bollywood star plays the role of a baba. Mouni Roy plays the ghost in the film, and she hunts virgin men.

Kesari Chapter 2

One of the movies that has been getting a decent buzz ever since the release of its trailer is Kesari 2. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, is set against the backdrop of India under British rule, where Akshay plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair, the INC leader who fought against the British Raj in the court, condemning their Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

Odella 2

Glamorous actress Tamannah Bhatia gears up for spiritual thriller "Odela-2," a sequel to the highly acclaimed Odela Railway Station. This sequel is directed by Ashok Teja, and the pre-sales numbers are impressive for the film. If reports are to be believed, the movie will generate good Day 1 numbers at the box office.