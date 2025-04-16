Murshidabad violence: West Bengal Police form nine-member SIT

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) The West Bengal Police on Wednesday announced the constitution of a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district throughout almost the entire last week over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act becoming violent.

Also, the National Commission for Women (NCW), on Wednesday, announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the violence.

The two announcements came on a day when a petition has already been filed at Calcutta High Court by some victim families of Murshidabad seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence. The hearing on the matter will be held on Thursday.

The nine-member SIT of the state police to probe the Murshidabad violence will be headed by an officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police, who will be assisted by two officers in the ranks of deputy superintendents of police and six inspector-ranking officers.

The SIT will have representations from various departments of state police namely Intelligence Branch, Counter Insurgency Force, Criminal Investigation Department, and Cyber Crime Division.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the NCW has announced that the decision to form its probe committee was taken after the commission took suo motu cognizance of reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during the communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district.

“The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda. These women have been torn from their homes, living in fear and uncertainty, facing unimaginable trauma and loss,” the NCW statement read.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will personally visit the violence-hit regions, meet with survivors, and engage with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

“The committee will also include Dr. Archana Majumdar, Member of the NCW, and Dr. Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary of the NCW, to support the inquiry and ensure a thorough investigation,” the NCW statement read.

