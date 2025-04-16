Allu Arjun Fan Arrested for Abusing Pawan Kalyan's Wife and Son!

Guntur: In a shocking turn of events, an ardent fan of actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Guntur police for allegedly making abusive remarks against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife on social media. The post, which went viral within hours, not only targeted the political leader’s family but also sparked intense online clashes between fans of Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan.

Guntur SP Arif Hafeez confirmed the arrest and warned that action will also be taken against those who engaged in the comment section under the offensive post. “We are segregating individuals who liked, supported, or commented inappropriately under the original post,” he said, emphasizing the police department’s zero-tolerance policy towards online abuse and provocative content.

Fan wars, especially between popular Tollywood stars, have often crossed the line from admiration to aggression. This incident highlights the darker side of fandom culture and the urgent need for responsible behavior on social media.

Authorities are urging fans to express their admiration respectfully and avoid dragging celebrities' families into controversies. The arrested individual is being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, and further investigation is underway.