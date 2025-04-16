April 17 Holiday or not?

As the Telangana rain alert keeps creating anxiety, parents and students are speculating whether April 17 will be a holiday or not. Although there has been no official declaration of a statewide holiday on April 17, chances of schools closing in some regions cannot be excluded if the rain situation aggravates.

Schools in Telangana and AP Likely to Remain Open

Despite the rain warning, all schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will likely be open on April 17. School administrations can, however, declare holidays or conduct online classes if the weather situation worsens.

Other States with Holidays on April 17

Currently, there are no significant states that have announced April 17 as a holiday. Nevertheless, it's always advisable to confirm with local authorities or school administrations for any last-minute updates.

Good Friday Holiday on April 18

Conversely, April 18 is expected to be a holiday in most states, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the like, as it is Good Friday, which is an important day during the Christian calendar.

States Without Holidays on April 17

The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh do not have any holidays on April 17. Schools and offices in these states should work normally.

Finally, although April 17 is not a declared holiday in most states, the Telangana rain warning could result in school holidays in some places. Parents and children are therefore encouraged to keep themselves informed about the current weather situation and notices from the school. Alternatively, April 18 is expected to be a holiday in several states because of Good Friday.

