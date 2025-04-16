YSRCP Wins No-Confidence Motion Against Adoni Municipal Chairperson

The YSRCP won the no-confidence motion moved against Adoni Municipal Chairperson Shantha.

YSRCP councillors initiated the motion citing governance and administrative issues under Shantha’s leadership.

Acting on the directive of the District Collector, Kurnool Sub-Collector Bharadwaj facilitated the no-confidence vote. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP secured victory with 36 votes, including those of 35 councillors and MLC Dr. Madhusudhan.

The councillors pointed out that the TDP-led NDA government had promised to launch development works in the Municipal Corporation. “Even after 10 months, not even projects worth ₹10 have commenced,” remarked Councillor Wasim.

The development is seen as a major boost to the YSRCP’s political momentum.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders—former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Karanam Dharmasri, and Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari—criticized the TDP, accusing it of attempting to usurp the Mayor’s post in Visakhapatnam.

The leaders alleged that the TDP was trying to engineer a no-confidence motion against the sitting Mayor despite lacking the numerical strength in the Corporation. They condemned the attempt as a clear act of political opportunism and a blatant disregard for democratic norms.