US Visa Cancellation: Indian Students File Lawsuit Against Immigration Authorities

Four international students, including Chinmay Diora from India, have filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court, accusing authorities of unlawfully revoking their student visas. The students allege that they were detained and faced the threat of being forcibly deported to their home countries. They have requested that their visas be extended to allow them to remain in the U.S. until they complete their education.

In addition to Chinmay Diora, the lawsuit involves Yogesh Joshi from Nepal and Chinese students Jiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang. Chinmay Diora is currently studying at Wayne State University.

The students claim that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration authorities revoked their student status on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) without any prior notice. They argue that no explanation or formal notification was given before their visas were canceled.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the students, has filed a case in Michigan federal court challenging the revocation of the students' visas. The ACLU emphasized that there were no legal charges against the students and that they had not violated any immigration laws. Additionally, the group pointed out that immigration authorities failed to provide universities with any rationale for the visa cancellations.

The lawsuit raises concerns that the U.S. authorities may be using minor infractions such as traffic violations, wrong parking, or previous altercations with officials as grounds to expel the students. Similar petitions have been filed in other states, including New Hampshire, Indiana, and California.