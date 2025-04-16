Khushbu Sundar Fires Back at Trolls Over Her New Look

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar gave a strong reply to a troll who claimed her weight loss was due to an injection. She recently posted pictures of her new, healthier look on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, wearing a sparkly green dress, subtle makeup, and crimped hair.

While many fans praised her transformation, one user commented, “Magic of Mounjaro injection. Let your followers know so they can get injected too.” Khushbu didn’t hold back and re-shared the comment, replying,

“What a pain people like you are. You guys never show your faces because you know you are ugly from within. I pity your parents.”

She didn’t confirm or deny any medical help but made it clear that the trolling was not welcome.

Khushbu is not the only celebrity to face such accusations. Others like filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ram Kapoor have also been targeted for their weight loss and had to clarify they didn’t use injections like Mounjaro.

On the work front, Khushbu recently acted in the Tamil movie Nesippaya and appears in the TV show Sarojini. She is also part of India’s National Commission for Women and often speaks out on women’s and children’s issues.

She supports her husband, director Sundar C, whose films Mookuthi Amman 2 (with Nayanthara) and Gangers are in the works. Recently, she even addressed rumors about Nayanthara causing issues on set. Their daughter Avantika is also preparing for her acting debut.