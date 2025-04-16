Smita Sabharwal Gets Police Notice Over Kancha Gachibowli AI Post

The Cyberabad Police have issued a notice to senior IAS officer and Telangana Principal Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture, Smita Sabharwal, for reposting an AI-generated image related to the Kancha Gachibowli land issue near the University of Hyderabad (HCU).

The notice was served under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with non-cooperation in investigations. Sabharwal had reshared a Ghibli-style AI-generated image depicting bulldozers and wildlife in the affected area, which has become a focal point in the ongoing environmental controversy.

Authorities have reportedly begun issuing notices to multiple individuals who shared similar AI-generated images tied to the deforestation and land clearance in the 400-acre site adjacent to HCU. These images have sparked widespread concern on social media, blending emotion with digital art to highlight ecological damage.

The move signals increased scrutiny of online activism and digital content surrounding the Kancha Gachibowli issue, which remains under legal and public examination.