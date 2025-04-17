Amaravati: ₹4,195.91-Crore Secretariat Tenders Invited; Corruption Allegations Surface

The TDP-led NDA government has invited tenders for the construction of the permanent secretariat at Rayapudi in Amaravati. Applications for contracts worth ₹4,195.91 crore must be submitted by May 1. Technical bids will be invited on the same day. Those who qualify in the technical round can participate in the financial bids on May 3.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority’s (APCRDA) plan, the secretariat building will be constructed in three phases: the GAD (Government Administration Department) Tower in Phase 1, Towers 1 and 2 in Phase 2, and Towers 3 and 4 in Phase 3. The project will span 4,85,000 square metres (52,20,496 square feet).

The contract value of the GAD Tower, designed as B+G+49 floors, is estimated at ₹1,007.82 crore. Towers 1 and 2, planned as B+G+39 floors, will cost ₹1,698.77 crore. Under Phase 3, Towers 3 and 4—also planned as B+G+39 floors—will be built at a cost of ₹1,488.92 crore.

Interestingly, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government had previously invited tenders for the same project during its 2014–19 tenure. The difference in contract value is a staggering ₹1,924.37 crore. In 2018, the works were awarded at ₹2,271.14 crore, and the foundation for all towers was completed at that time. The massive increase in costs for the remaining works has sparked speculation about large-scale corruption in awarding tenders.

Opponents of the government have pointed out that Andhra Pradesh may be the only state with two secretariat buildings, further raising concerns about the use of taxpayers’ money. Soon after coming to power in 2014, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP government built a temporary secretariat in Velagapudi at a cost of ₹1,151 crore.

It has been reported that commissions for the temporary secretariat were as high as ₹19,183 per sq. ft in 2015. This has led to widespread concerns that corruption will be rampant during the construction of the new secretariat as well.