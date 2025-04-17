RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrenders in Danapur court in extortion case

Patna, April 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Danapur, Ritlal Yadav, surrendered before the Danapur court in Bihar on Thursday, along with his brother and two other associates, following allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation made by a local builder.

The move came after Patna Police and STF conducted raids at 11 locations on April 11, seizing Rs 10.5 lakh cash, blank cheques worth Rs 77 lakh, land documents, stamps and other sensitive materials.

Apart from Ritlal Yadav, his brother Pinku Yadav, and associates Chiku Yadav and Shravan Yadav surrendered in the court of Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Kumari.

The Judicial Magistrate has not granted bail yet, as per his lawyer, Safdar Hayat.

Ritlal Yadav issued a public statement via social media before surrendering: "This is not a surrender of ideals. This is a dedication to the Constitution, the judiciary, and public trust. This is a fight against a system that serves the rich differently from the poor."

He framed the legal action as politically motivated, blaming the police for acting arbitrarily under pressure. The controversy stems from a complaint by builder Kumar Gaurav, who alleged that the MLA demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion.

He initially paid Rs 4 lakh, but threats continued. The builder was allegedly told to face “dire consequences” if demands weren't met.

This led to raids, seizures, and the labelling of the MLA as absconding, which was even highlighted by the BJP on social media.

Patna Police are currently investigating the case that is lodged against the RJD MLA and his associates at Danapur police station.

The political narrative is heating up, with RJD alleging vendetta, and BJP emphasising law enforcement. Ritlal Yadav has a certain popularity in the Danapur Assembly constituency, especially among the Yadav caste.

This constituency also has a significant Muslim population, which helped Ritlal Yadav to win the 2020 Assembly poll. With the Assembly elections on the horizon and RJD positioning itself as a key opposition force, the episode could have wider political implications, both legally and electorally.

