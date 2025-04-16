TDP Can't Digest a Yadava Woman as Vizag Mayor: YSRCP Fights Back

Visakhapatnam, April 16: YSR Congress Party senior leaders — former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Karanam Dharmasri, and Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari — have come out strongly against what they describe as a brazen attempt by the TDP to usurp the Mayor’s post in Visakhapatnam through undemocratic and unethical means.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP city office, the leaders accused the TDP of trying to engineer a no-confidence motion against the sitting Mayor despite lacking the numerical strength in the Corporation. They slammed the move as a clear display of political opportunism and disregard for democratic norms.

In response, the YSRCP has decided to boycott the motion altogether and has issued a party whip directing all 58 corporators elected on the YSRCP symbol to abstain from participating. The party also warned that strict legal action would be taken against any member violating the whip. The leaders emphasized that the TDP’s actions reveal a deep discomfort with the fact that a woman from the Yadava community currently holds the prestigious Mayor position—raising serious questions about their professed support for the Backward Classes (BCs).

Former Minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that the TDP, along with its allies, has been actively indulging in backdoor politics for the past month—luring, threatening, and intimidating YSRCP corporators and their families to shift loyalties. He drew parallels with the infamous 1995 Viceroy Hotel incident involving Chandrababu Naidu, warning that history should not be allowed to repeat itself. Amarnath made it clear that Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari will serve her full remaining 11-month term and that party corporators have been categorically instructed to stay away from the no-confidence vote scheduled for April 19.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari voiced deep distress over being singled out for political targeting by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, despite her unwavering service to the city over the past four years. She credited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for nominating her to a general category seat, upholding his promise to empower BC women in leadership roles. Highlighting the inclusive approach of YSRCP, she pointed out that of the 22 Yadava candidates the party fielded, 13 emerged victorious—along with a similar number from the Kapu community.

Refuting the allegations leveled against her, the Mayor presented a video clip featuring Jana Sena MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas, where he previously expressed disappointment over not being made Mayor during his stint in YSRCP—hinting at a personal grudge behind the current motion. She appealed to both him and TDP State President Palla Srinivas, who also hails from the Yadava community, to reconsider their stance and not support divisive politics.

Former MLA Karanam Dharmasri echoed the sentiment, stating that the ruling alliance is conspiring to remove a BC woman from power to gain control over municipal funds and Corporation decisions through loyalists. He warned that YSRCP corporators would resolutely resist such coercive tactics and called on the Election Commission to take immediate action against any violations of the party whip. Dharmasri further cautioned government officials acting on behalf of the alliance that they would be held legally accountable. He demanded that any no-confidence proceedings, if carried out, must adhere strictly to democratic processes.