Kancha Gachibowli: KTR Welcomes SC Order, Calls Revanth Reddy ‘Villain No.1’

BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Kancha Gachibowli controversy.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The @BRSparty wholeheartedly welcomes the Hon’ble SC orders and hopes that at least now, wisdom will dawn on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress Government in Telangana—that it cannot get away with environmental murder.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued strong directives to the Telangana government over the alleged deforestation of 100 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. The Court also demanded that the State government submit a detailed report within four weeks, outlining a plan to restore the forest land and safeguard the displaced wildlife.

The Supreme Court Bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and A.G. Masih, warned of serious action against the Chief Secretary if any resistance is found toward the restoration efforts by State authorities.

“Otherwise, we don’t know how many of your officers will have to go to temporary prison. We are here to protect the environment. Under Article 142, we can go out of the way,” Justice Gavai warned.

Thanking the Supreme Court for issuing the orders after taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, KTR said the Apex Court’s directive is a huge win for everyone who cares about the environment and its protection in Hyderabad and across Telangana.

He quipped, “We hope that the Revanth Reddy government will not continue to make a fool of itself.”

Further, he also thanked the students and faculty of the University of Hyderabad, and all those who “stood up for the voiceless trees and wildlife in Kancha Gachibowli.”

The former Minister also welcomed the recommendation of the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court, which noted the potential financial fraud involved in mortgaging Kancha Gachibowli to a private party by the Revanth Reddy government.

“This validates the BRS party’s stand that there was a massive financial fraud, and reiterates that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is responsible for perpetrating a ₹10,000 crore scam on the people of Telangana—becoming villain No. 1 against the State’s forests and wildlife in the process,” KTR said.

Last week, KTR accused the Congress government of perpetrating a ₹10,000-crore financial fraud by mortgaging the Kancha Gachibowli land to raise loans. He questioned how the government could mortgage forest land, which it does not legally own. Additionally, the BRS leader alleged the involvement of a BJP MP in facilitating the loan.