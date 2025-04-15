PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Punjab Board Results to Be Announced Soon at pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2025 soon. Based on previous years’ trends, the PSEB Class 10 result is expected by the end of April, while the Class 12 online mark sheets are likely to be released by the first week of May. However, the official date and time for the results are yet to be confirmed by the board.
Exam Dates for PSEB 2025:
- Class 12 Exams: February 19 to April 4
- Class 10 Exams: March 10 to April 4
Details on PSEB Scorecards:
Once released, the scorecards for both Class 10 and 12 will be available online. Students can expect to find the following information on their mark sheets:
- Student’s Name
- Roll Number
- Parent’s Name
- Category
- Subjects
- Total Marks
- Theory & Practical Marks
- Registration Number
- Stream
- Pass/Fail Status
Official Website to Check PSEB Results:
Students can check their results only on the official website:
pseb.ac.in
How to Check PSEB Class 10 & 12 Result 2025:
- Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage
- Choose the link for Class 10th or 12th Result 2025
- Enter your roll number or other required details
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future use
Forgot Your Roll Number? Here's What to Do:
If you've forgotten your roll number, don't panic. You can still retrieve your result using your name:
- Head to the result section on pseb.ac.in
- Enter your name in the search box
- Click on ‘Find Result’ to access your marksheet
Results via SMS:
In case of website issues, PSEB also provides an option to get results via SMS, details for which will be released soon.