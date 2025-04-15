Revised liquor prices come into effect from today in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Revised liquor prices notified by the Excise Department have come into effect across Rajasthan from Tuesday. The updated rates apply to all licensed liquor outlets in the state.

According to the Excise Department's official website, prices of several popular English liquor brands, including beer and whiskey, have increased by up to 5 per cent. However, prices of select brands have also been reduced by a similar margin.

Most brands have seen an increase between Rs 15 to Rs 1500 compared to the last year.

Retailers have been directed to prominently display the updated price list at their shops and sell liquor strictly at the new maximum retail price (MRP).

The department has warned of strict action against any violations. Consumers can report overcharging by retailers directly to the Excise Department.

Excise Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate said the revised rate list is available to the public on the department’s website. Consumers can access the latest prices for Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, and other alcoholic beverages by clicking on the “Approved Rate List” link in the “Public Section” on the homepage.

The Excise Department Headquarters in Udaipur has officially released the new pricing structure for the financial year 2025-26. Around 1,400 varieties of India-made liquor are sold in Rajasthan, and most have seen price changes ranging between a 1 per cent to 5 per cent increase or decrease, said Additional Director Pradeep Singh Sangawat.

With approximately 7,765 licensed liquor shops operating in the state, the Excise Department continues to be a key revenue generator for the state government.

In the financial year 2024-25, it recorded a revenue collection of Rs 17,200 crore -- making it the highest-earning department in Rajasthan.

Vendors, however, have lamented that the profit margins on Indian made foreign liquor have reduced significantly.

