Shreyas Iyer named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March

Dubai, April 15 (IANS) India batter Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March leading India’s runscoring charts and starring in the latter stages of their historic ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

Iyer overcomes New Zealand duo Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to win the honour. This accolade marks back-to-back wins for Indian players in the ICC’s monthly award series, with Shubman Gill bagging the same recognition in February.

"I’m truly honoured to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever.

"Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief. A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way," Iyer said in a statement.

Iyer finished as the highest run-scorer with 243 runs, playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy triumph. With 172 runs coming at an average of 57.33 during the final three games of the Champions Trophy, Iyer was a leading light for India as they secured a landmark third win in the competition’s history.

The top-order batter first struck a match-winning 79 in 98 balls to ensure India came out on top in their final group-stage match against New Zealand.

A vital 45 runs in partnership with Virat Kohli then helped India navigate a challenging semi-final against Australia, before he once again laid the foundations for a successful run chase in the breathless final against New Zealand, hitting a controlled 48 in 62 balls as India sealed a four-wicket victory.

