Android’s Latest Security Upgrade: Phones Will Restart After 72 Hours of Inactivity

Google is rolling out a new security feature for Android smartphones designed to protect user data in case of theft or loss. As part of the latest Google Play Services update (version 25.14), Android phones that remain locked and unused for 72 hours will automatically reboot.

This auto-reboot feature aims to safeguard sensitive information by making it more difficult for unauthorized users to access the device. Once the phone reboots after the three-day inactivity period, users will be required to manually enter their passcode to unlock the device—biometric methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition will be temporarily disabled. This places the phone in a highly secure "Before First Unlock" state.

According to 9to5Google, the feature is gradually being rolled out to Android smartphones and tablets. However, it will not be available on devices running Android Auto, Wear OS, or Android TV. GSM Arena further notes that this function significantly boosts security by ensuring data access requires the user's physical intervention through passcode authentication.

Although the version 25.14 update is expected to reach users within a week, the auto-reboot functionality may take a bit longer to become fully available across all supported devices. Google has yet to confirm which versions of Android will support this feature or whether users will be able to disable or customize it.

Interestingly, Apple has already implemented a similar safety measure. In iOS 18.1, the “Inactivity Reboot” feature automatically restarts iPhones that remain locked for four consecutive days.

Beyond the security upgrade, the latest Google Play Services update also brings several user experience improvements. Notably, users will now be able to preview content before accepting a Quick Share transfer. Additionally, setting up a new phone and transferring data from an old device has been made more seamless and intuitive.

With this update, Google continues to prioritize user security while enhancing the overall Android experience.