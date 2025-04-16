'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak shares her summer hacks

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) As the summer heat intensifies, actress Eshaa Pathak, who plays Gauri in the show "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" on Sun Neo, shared her personal tips on how she keeps herself cool during these days.

Sharing her summer hacks, Eshaa said, “One of the biggest struggles for an actor during summer is dealing with heavy costumes. After putting them on, we still have to perform and move around, which becomes really hard in the heat. Sometimes, it gets so hot and suffocating that our makeup just melts off! That’s the first major challenge. Personally, I really love fruits all year round—mangoes are my absolute favorite. Watermelon is also a must for me because it’s super hydrating. Eating fruits is a big priority. On top of that, I drink a lot of water—if someone needs 5 liters a day, I probably drink 10! So, I never face dehydration."

"On set, I also make a conscious effort to keep my mind cool because I feel like if your mind is calm, everything else follows. Luckily, we’ve got good AC on our floor (touchwood!). So yeah, staying hydrated physically and mentally is my go-to strategy," she added.

She further revealed how she relaxes during the summer when not shooting, “I love going to peaceful beaches like Marine Lines or other quiet shores that aren't too crowded. Even trips to the mountains are refreshing—the breeze feels amazing once the afternoon sun cools down a bit. But sometimes, I just prefer staying at home. I have this old-school desi cooler with grass mats on the sides, and I love its earthy smell—it instantly reminds me of my hometown. So, I switch on the AC because of the Mumbai heat, leave a small window open, and run the cooler too, just for that nostalgic scent. And when my mom cooks something traditional and comforting, it becomes the perfect way for me to relax.”

"Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.

