Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 Advance bookings: Buzz Nil

Not so long ago, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was generating significant revenue at the box office with his social dramas. When all three Khans were struggling, it was Akshay Kumar who became hugely successful and established a massive domestic and overseas market for himself. But of late, that wasn't the case.

After experiencing consecutive failures, Akshay Kumar is eagerly awaiting a successful film. His films have made a respectable amount of money, but they haven't been as successful as his earlier hits. earlier blockbusters. He is now placing all his hopes on Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari 2 has left a lasting impression on everyone, inspired by a real-life courtroom drama that unfolded in the aftermath of Jalianwala Bagh. Akshay also has a terrific supporting cast in R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Despite the good response to the promotional material so far, Kesari 2's advanced booking numbers don't look promising.

The movie is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, an INC leader who fought against the British Raj in court, condemning their Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

According to the initial pre-sales numbers, the film had sold over 4000 tickets and collected over Rs. 12 lakh in bookings. The film's advanced bookings commenced on Wednesday. Multiple trade websites reported that the film sold 4034 tickets for 1948 shows and brought in a total of Rs. 12,65,298 as of now. It is important to note that the average ticket price for Kesari 2 is Rs.250 across the country.

The NCR region leads the pre-sales among big cities, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. Even with a big star like Akshay Kumar, films like Kesari 2 heavily rely on positive word-of-mouth to attract people to the theater. So, while the initial advanced bookings for Kesari Chapter 2 may not be great, they could improve if the reviews are good.

The real question arises: What's the state of Akshay Kumar's stardom? Is it dwindling? Despite needing better scripts, the star is still one of the few in the country who can draw audiences to theaters with just his name, and this will continue for years.

How Akshay Kumar picks his future movies decides the fate of his stardom, and Kesari Chapter 2 will help him gauge which genre of films will pull more neutral audiences to the screens.